Man shot and killed on West Church Street in Mansfield, person in custody

By WBZ-News Staff

MANSFIELD - A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Mansfield.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on West Church Street. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

One person is being detained in connection with the shooting but hasn't been charged.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said there's no reason to believe there's any threat to the public.

May 20, 2023

