Man seriously injured in apparent fireworks explosion in Kingston
KINGSTON - A man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after an explosion in a home's basement in Kingston.
Kingston firefighters said the man was manufacturing fireworks in the basement on Nobadeer Circle when the explosion happened. Local first responders, as well as the state fire marshal and State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, his condition is unknown.
