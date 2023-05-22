Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured in apparent fireworks explosion in Kingston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

KINGSTON - A man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after an explosion in a home's basement in Kingston.

Kingston firefighters said the man was manufacturing fireworks in the basement on Nobadeer Circle when the explosion happened. Local first responders, as well as the state fire marshal and State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, his condition is unknown.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 8:36 PM

