Man pulled out of the water at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER -- A man was pulled out of the water at a Winchester beach Sunday evening. Around 4:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were called for a possible drowning at Sandy Beach.

The man was last seen struggling in the water.

Around 5:30 p.m., divers found the victim. He was rushed to Winchester Hospital.

No word yet on his current condition.

On July 5, a man died in the same area after he fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water.