Man pulled out of the water at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER -- A man was pulled out of the water at a Winchester beach Sunday evening. Around 4:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were called for a possible drowning at Sandy Beach.
The man was last seen struggling in the water.
Around 5:30 p.m., divers found the victim. He was rushed to Winchester Hospital.
No word yet on his current condition.
On July 5, a man died in the same area after he fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water.
