Man pulled out of the water at Winchester beach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WINCHESTER -- A man was pulled out of the water at a Winchester beach Sunday evening. Around 4:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were called for a possible drowning at Sandy Beach. 

The man was last seen struggling in the water. 

Around 5:30 p.m., divers found the victim. He was rushed to Winchester Hospital. 

No word yet on his current condition. 

On July 5, a man died in the same area after he fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water. 

First published on July 24, 2022 / 9:01 PM

