Man shot and killed on West Church Street in Mansfield, person in custody

MANSFIELD - A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Mansfield.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on West Church Street. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds. He's been identified as Samuel Waters, of Mansfield.

One person is being detained in connection with the shooting but hasn't been charged.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said there's no reason to believe there's any threat to the public.