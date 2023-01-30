Driver killed in fiery crash through front of Haverhill carpet store

HAVERHILL – A man was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a Haverhill carpet store and his car burst into flames.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Lafayette Square.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper found the driver trapped inside the burning car in the entrance to KC Carpets and Vinyl Flooring.

Firefighters put out the fire and removed the man from the car. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital but did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver's name has not been released.