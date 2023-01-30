Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in fiery crash through front of Haverhill carpet store

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Car crashes into Haverhill carpet store
Car crashes into Haverhill carpet store 00:19

HAVERHILL – A man was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a Haverhill carpet store and his car burst into flames.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Lafayette Square.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper found the driver trapped inside the burning car in the entrance to KC Carpets and Vinyl Flooring.

Firefighters put out the fire and removed the man from the car. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital but did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver's name has not been released.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.