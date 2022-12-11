Man dies while hiking Mt. Willard in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. -- A man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. The hiker and his wife were at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The couple was taking photos at the summit when "the hiker's wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet," said the Fish and Game Department. The woman called 911 around 10:30 a.m.

Conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Team responded. Around 2:30 p.m., rescue technicians rappelled down the cliff and were able to locate the hiker deceased about 300 feet below the summit.

The man's body was carried down the mountain. Crews reached the parking lot at about 6:45 p.m.

His identity is not being released at this time.