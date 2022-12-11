Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies while hiking Mt. Willard in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. -- A man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. The hiker and his wife were at the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. 

The couple was taking photos at the summit when "the hiker's wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet," said the Fish and Game Department. The woman called 911 around 10:30 a.m. 

Conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Team responded. Around 2:30 p.m., rescue technicians rappelled down the cliff and were able to locate the hiker deceased about 300 feet below the summit. 

The man's body was carried down the mountain. Crews reached the parking lot at about 6:45 p.m. 

His identity is not being released at this time. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.