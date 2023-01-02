Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket in dispute possibly over parking space
CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston.
The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police responded to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.
No other information has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.