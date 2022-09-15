Mac Jones misses practice due to illness, Patriots say

BOSTON -- Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to even up their record at 1-1 this week. But the quarterback won't be present on Thursday as the team works toward that goal.

After fully participating in Wednesday's practice, Jones was absent from the practice field on Thursday. The Patriots said the quarterback is out due to illness.

Jones did suffer a back injury in Sunday's loss in Miami, one that required him to undergo X-ray testing in the stadium. But he reported the next day that he was feeling better and that he'd be good to go on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has an upset stomach.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness.



My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related -- Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

No further information on the extent of Jones' illness was immediately known, and it's a situation that will obviously bear watching as the Patriots prepare for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Jones completed 21 of his 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's loss in Miami.