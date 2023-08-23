Teenager charged with murder after stabbing at Lynn convenience store

LYNN – One teenager is charged with murder and another is facing a weapons charge after a person was stabbed to death at convenience store in Lynn Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim was stabbed at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square at about 6 p.m.

The teenager who is charged with murder will be arraigned Wednesday as an adult in Lynn District Court.

The second teenager, whose name will not be released because he is a juvenile, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

The store owner told WBZ a fight broke out inside the store among a group of teenagers. During that fight, one of the teenagers was stabbed and the others ran away. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later at Salem Hospital.

"When they punched each other, they just knocked over the shelf there was a couple of machines got broke," store owner Maksedur Khan said.

While investigators don't believe the public is in danger, longtime residents say this kind of violence hurts the community.

The victim's age and name have not yet been released.