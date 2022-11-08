One person unaccounted for after fire destroys Lynn home

LYNN - One person is unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out inside the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m.

Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said there's a conflicting number of how many people were living in the home, which was shared by two families, but one person was unaccounted for. Authorities did not release any information about the person, saying it was still an active scene.

Everyone else escaped the fire safely.

Fire broke out at the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Courtesy Photo

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started.

"There's a lot that we still don't know. But we do know this is going to intensely impact our community. Our heart goes out on behalf of the city," Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson told reporters.

"We're very saddened to see the events unfold for these families to lose their home," said State Marshall Peter Ostroskey.