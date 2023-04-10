Late civil rights activist Mel King to be honored with day of remembrance

BOSTON – This week Boston will say goodbye to a Mel King, a longtime civil rights activist who died recently at the age of 94.

King died in March following a full life of championing change and making a difference.

A wreath laying ceremony was held Monday at Boston's City Hall Plaza in honor of King.

Mayor Michelle Wu also declared a citywide day of remembrance for King on Tuesday.

King served in the state legislature and was the first Black person to run for mayor of Boston in 1983.

"Mel has broken down so many walls and barriers in our city in his work as a public servant, as an activist, a father, a husband, a poet, a trailblazer. He dreamed for the city and challenged us to fight for that dream, and to do so with the all-encompassing power of love," Wu said.

A public viewing and visitation is scheduled for Monday night at the Union Methodist Church in Boston. A funeral is planned at the church Tuesday at noon.