Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers

BOSTON - Kidde is recalling nearly 38 million fire extinguishers for a series of problems.

The company says the extinguishers could clog, require too much force to use, or the nozzle can detach and hurt someone.

There have been hundreds of reports of them failing and one death in 2014 linked to the problems.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a full list of the recalled extinguishers.

Consumers should contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher.