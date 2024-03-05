Watch CBS News
Local News

Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Kidde is recalling nearly 38 million fire extinguishers for a series of problems.

The company says the extinguishers could clog, require too much force to use, or the nozzle can detach and hurt someone.

There have been hundreds of reports of them failing and one death in 2014 linked to the problems.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a full list of the recalled extinguishers.

Consumers should contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 4:38 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.