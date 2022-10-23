NTSB: 2 men died when small plane crashed into Keene, NH apartment building shortly after takeoff

KEENE, N.H. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday that two men died Friday night when their plane crashed into a Keene, N.H. apartment building shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration previously said that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday. City officials said no one was injured in the building hit by the plane.

On Sunday, NTSB senior air safety investigator Tim Monville said the plane departed Runway 2. Communications show the pilot planned to remain in a traffic pattern, but did not specify his intentions.

There were no communications mentioning problems with the plane. Monville said that would not be unusual because the focus would be on correcting the issue instead of communicating.

About half a mile from the end of the runway, the plane crashed into a two-story barn connected to a multi-family apartment building. All eight people were evacuated from the apartment building due to the subsequent fire.

The two-story building sustained significant damage to an estimated 20% of the rear of the structure, and it will remain uninhabited until it can be further assessed. The eight people who live in the building are currently displaced.

Monville said investigators have video from two surveillance cameras that show the final portion of the flight and its impact into the building. He said the NTSB will analyze the videos, which contain audio that will help understand the plane engine's RPM before impact.

Autopsies on the two men, including toxicology reports, are bending. Their names have not yet been released.

The plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport. It was unclear where the plane was headed.

