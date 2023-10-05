Watch CBS News
Local News

Johnluis Sanchez charged with murder after Holyoke shooting that killed pregnant woman's baby

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Baby dies after pregnant woman shot on bus in Holyoke
Baby dies after pregnant woman shot on bus in Holyoke 02:37

HOLYOKE – Johnluis Sanchez is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge after a Holyoke shooting that killed a pregnant woman's baby when she was hit with a stray bullet.

Sanchez, 30, is expected to face other charges in addition to murder during an appearance in Holyoke District Court.

Police said there was an altercation between three people and shots were fired Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

One of the rounds hit a nearby public transportation bus. A pregnant woman who was sitting on the bus was hit with the stray bullet.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Her baby was delivered and received treatment, but did not survive.

Police said they believe they have identified all of the suspects.

One of the suspects in in custody at an area hospital.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 10:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.