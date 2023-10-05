Johnluis Sanchez charged with murder after Holyoke shooting that killed pregnant woman's baby

Baby dies after pregnant woman shot on bus in Holyoke

HOLYOKE – Johnluis Sanchez is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge after a Holyoke shooting that killed a pregnant woman's baby when she was hit with a stray bullet.

Sanchez, 30, is expected to face other charges in addition to murder during an appearance in Holyoke District Court.

Police said there was an altercation between three people and shots were fired Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

One of the rounds hit a nearby public transportation bus. A pregnant woman who was sitting on the bus was hit with the stray bullet.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Her baby was delivered and received treatment, but did not survive.

Police said they believe they have identified all of the suspects.

One of the suspects in in custody at an area hospital.