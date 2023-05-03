Joel Embiid doubtful for 76ers for Game 2 vs. Celtics

BOSTON -- Joel Embiid will likely be watching Celtics-76ers Game 2 from the Philadelphia bench. The freshly named NBA MVP is listed as doubtful for Wednesday night's contest.

It would be the third straight game that Embiid has missed with an LCL sprain that he suffered in Philadelphia's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid worked out again for Philadelphia on Tuesday, which 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said was a "step forward" for the big man.

But Rivers also said that they will not be rushing back their most important player.

"If he can play, he plays,. If he can't, he can't," Rivers said Tuesday. "If it's 50-50, we would probably err on the other side (of sitting him) because we've done that all year. So we're not going to take any chances. When he's ready, he'll play."

Embiid's absence didn't hurt the 76ers too much in Game 1, as the 76ers stunned the Celtics at TD Garden with a 119-115 win to steal home-court advantage from Boston. James Harden led the way with 45 points in one of the finest postseason performances of his career, draining a go-ahead three with 8.4 seconds left to lift Philadelphia to the victory.

Stealing Game 1 gives the 76ers a little more wiggle room to give Embiid all the time that he needs to get healthy. If he does indeed sit for Game 2, the Celtics will have no excuses to drop a second straight game to a 76ers team playing without its star player.