Boston police officer on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic violence

BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. 

He was placed on administrative leave. 

Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned.  

He has been with the force since 1997. 

First published on December 17, 2022 / 2:40 PM

