Patriots player Jack Jones likely to face gun charges in court Tuesday

Patriots player Jack Jones likely to face gun charges in court Tuesday

Patriots player Jack Jones likely to face gun charges in court Tuesday

BOSTON – New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to be arraigned Tuesday following his arrest on gun charges at Logan Airport.

Jones, entering his second year with the Patriots, was arrested on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said Jones tried to bring two loaded guns through a TSA checkpoint.

The guns were reportedly found in Jones' carry-on luggage.

He will likely be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court. Due to the Juneteenth holiday, courts were closed on Monday.

It is not clear how the arrest will impact Jones' future with the Patriots.