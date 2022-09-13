Quincy man charged in series of rapes in Boston dating back to 2003

BOSTON - A Quincy man has been charged with multiple rapes in Boston dating back 19 years.

Boston Police arrested 42-year-old Ivan Cheung Monday evening. He'll be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on four counts aggravated rape, four counts of a raping a child, and two counts of statutory rape.

Police said the charges are related to four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005 and 2006. They said a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit helped them identify Cheung and he could face more charges.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.