State Police search for hit-and-run driver after man killed walking on I-95 in Needham

NEEDHAM - Massachusetts State Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Interstate 95 early Friday morning.

Troopers got a call about a person walking in the breakdown lane of 95 south in Needham near exit 33 shortly after 1 a.m.

State Police said when a trooper arrived in the area, the man had been hit and the vehicle involved was gone. He died at the scene. His name has not been released. They said he is 28 years old and from Canton.

"Troopers located potential debris evidence at the scene that may have come from the vehicle that struck the man," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. "The debris was collected for further analysis."

Procopio said the crash was probably not weather-related.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.