Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible 'significant' suspension, according to report

BOSTON - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a possible "significant" suspension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Wojnarowski said Udoka will be disciplined "for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines."

Wojnarowski made clean on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that the discipline is coming from the Celtics, not the NBA.

"This is a Celtics matter, I'm told. This is not a league issue," Wojnarowski said. "This is an internal Boston look at Udoka and his violation of team guidelines."

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmeslbach added that the looming suspension is based on "a violation of team rules" and that "the discipline likely will be decided shortly."

The 45-year-old Udoka led the Celtics to the Finals in his first year as a head coach last year, losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors. A former assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets, Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 regular-season record. 

Wojnarowski later added that Udoka's job "isn't believed to be in jeopardy" over the matter.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:07 PM

