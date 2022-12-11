Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents

BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.

The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.

MassDOT has ~ 843 pieces equipment deployed in storm operations. Pavement temperatures are below freezing in all regions of state — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 11, 2022

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 843 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,

Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 21 in response to the storm.

The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike and throughout the state.

Worcester was hit hard, with police reporting at least 80 accidents in the city. Several people were injured and there was property damage across the city as vehicles slid on the icy roadways. Worcester's Department of Public Works took to the roads to begin salting main roads and bus routes.

In Newton, there were multiple car accidents, including a multi-car accident on Route 9 Westbound near Chestnut Street. There is no word on if anyone was hurt or exactly how many cars were involved.

12/11 1730hrs: Hey #newtonma use caution when driving. Especially on Rt.9 Westbound near Chestnut street. We have multiple car accidents going on. Use caution driving tonight and let our DPW crews get to work! It is officially snow season!! #newtonfire pic.twitter.com/Z8ez3ZKkfd — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 11, 2022

In Merrimac, Route 495 Southbound was closed due to a crash, which seriously injured at least one person.

Worcester plans to institute a parking ban beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday night. During the ban, parking is prohibited on main arteries, emergency bus routes and streets in the downtone area. In other areas of the city, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street. Municipal parking garages will be free to any vehicle until the ban is lifted.