Watch CBS News
Local News

I-Team: Son of MBTA Police Chief arrested for Everett murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

I-Team: Son of MBTA Police Chief charged with murder
I-Team: Son of MBTA Police Chief charged with murder 00:43

EVERETT – Brian Green, the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett last month, is the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, according to I-Team sources. Green, 35, of Saugus, is charged with murder for the July 19 shooting.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Green shot and killed 38-year-old Jarmahl Stutson of Lynn in a Central Avenue apartment.

Prosecutors said Green previously lived in the apartment and "was reportedly upset about the victim's relationship with his estranged wife who still lived in the apartment."

Green allegedly went to the apartment where Stutson was staying and fatally shot him in the bedroom. 

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading without incident. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.