I-Team: Son of MBTA Police Chief arrested for Everett murder

EVERETT – Brian Green, the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett last month, is the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, according to I-Team sources. Green, 35, of Saugus, is charged with murder for the July 19 shooting.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Green shot and killed 38-year-old Jarmahl Stutson of Lynn in a Central Avenue apartment.

Prosecutors said Green previously lived in the apartment and "was reportedly upset about the victim's relationship with his estranged wife who still lived in the apartment."

Green allegedly went to the apartment where Stutson was staying and fatally shot him in the bedroom.

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading without incident. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court.