Hurricane Lee becomes Category 3 storm, could strengthen in coming days

BOSTON - The ups and downs of tropical life! After an intense period of rapid intensification on Thursday where the maximum sustained winds around Lee's center increased from 80mph to 165mph in just 24 hours, the storm is currently encountering a different environment.

Late Friday the hurricane ran into some increasing wind shear and drier air, and during that time Lee took a bit of a beating. It has weakened considerably, but it's all relative.

After spending most of Saturday as a Major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph, Lee spent Saturday evening and Sunday morning as a Category 2 storm, with winds of 105 mph.

The latest observations from Lee show that the hurricane has strengthened once again to a Category 3 storm. As of Sunday evening, the storm's winds were sustained at 120 mph. From the latest NHC discussion, "The NHC wind speed forecast calls for steady restrengthening during the next 24-48 hours."

Thankfully, Lee is no threat to any landmass over the next five days. The incredibly consistent model consensus brings the center of Lee well to the north of the Caribbean Islands through the weekend.

It is forecast to take a sharp right before reaching the Bahamas. It should then pass just to the west of Bermuda late this week.

Obviously, the big question is, where does it go from there? Given that we are talking about a period of time between 6-8 days from now, the spread of possible tracks and solutions are fairly wide.



While most tracks continue to push Lee east of us, away from New England, there are some outliers that have Lee coming in a bit closer to home. This is one of the reasons we will continue to monitor the path of this tropical storm and its potential impacts on New England.

Take this spaghetti chart from one of our more reliable models...you can see most of the forecast tracks are well offshore with a potential landfall up in Nova Scotia or even a track east of there.

This is a very long-range forecast, and LOTS can and will change in the coming days. So, by no means should anyone on the East Coast (or in New England) write this storm off and put your guard down. The main areas keeping a watchful eye on Lee's developments include Bermuda, New England, and parts of Canada's Atlantic coast like Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

At the very least, some big waves and very rough surf will be building late next week.

The players on the board include a trough digging into the eastern U.S. and a ridge of high pressure out over the North Atlantic. It's often a delicate dance when it comes to tropical steering currents, and a week is an eternity in the world of weather. It's likely some shifts/change will come over the next several days.

So, for now, we are in a wait and see mode. We will watch the model trends and keep you informed of any changes over the next several days. The good news is that there is plenty of time to prepare for whatever Lee may bring. Technology is such that we will have numerous days of advance warning.

