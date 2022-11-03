Watch CBS News
Hudson, New Hampshire police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

HUDSON, N.H. - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are looking for help in their search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

They said Braeden Baker was last seen riding a large white electric scooter on Pinewood Road in Hudson around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police describe him as white, thin, between 5-foot-3-inches and 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 80-to-90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair parted down the middle.

"He wears black rimmed glasses, and currently has braces on his teeth," police said in a statement Thursday. 

He was wearing green sweatpants and a maroon sweatshirt when he was last seen and he may be carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-886-6011.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 7:07 AM

