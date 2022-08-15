Hopes of mid-week rain dwindling as models show storm moving out to sea

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

All I can say is thank goodness it isn't wintertime! You may have heard about a potential coastal storm over the last several days...First it appeared as though it may bring several inches of rainfall to our area this week. Then, in the last 24-48 hours the forecast track shifted east…far enough out to sea to pitch a shutout in the water department for most in southern New England. The latest update…literally as I am writing this, with every other model out to sea, one has come back west. One of the more trusty models, the Euro, now says the rain is still in play and there could be 2-4" on Wednesday. If this were wintertime we would be talking about a 1-2 foot snowstorm or a partly sunny day!

Anyhow, I still say odds favor the drier, out-to-sea solution, but clearly, it is still too early to rule anything out…

One thing is for sure, WE NEED WATER! Boston is fast approaching a 10" deficit for the year.

Would you believe that last year at this time we had just about DOUBLE the amount of rainfall! (32.15" vs 16.72")! Another way to put it...last summer (June-July-August) Boston had measurable rainfall on 40 days...that was the 4th MOST on record and the most since 1958! This summer (with a few weeks left), Boston has only had measurable rain on 20 days, currently the 4th LEAST on record!

Water is getting and more crucial…just last week we saw areas of "extreme drought" showing up in eastern MA.

So, all eyes in the next 24-48 hours will be on the coastal storm. Whether it is a hit, miss or somewhere in between, it looks like the heat will return Friday and this Weekend with highs soaring to 85-90 once again.