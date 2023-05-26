Homicide investigation underway in Bridgewater, man in custody

Homicide investigation underway in Bridgewater, man in custody

BRIDGEWATER - A homicide investigation is underway in Bridgewater and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a man is in custody.

The victim is a woman. Her identity and the man's identity have not been released at this time.

The man is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Friday.

No other information was immediately available.