Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway in Bridgewater, man in custody

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Homicide investigation underway in Bridgewater, man in custody
Homicide investigation underway in Bridgewater, man in custody 00:26

BRIDGEWATER - A homicide investigation is underway in Bridgewater and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a man is in custody.

The victim is a woman. Her identity and the man's identity have not been released at this time.

The man is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Friday.

No other information was immediately available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.