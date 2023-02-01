New evidence in Holly Piirainen 1993 murder mystery to be released

SPRINGFIELD - New evidence in the Holly Piirainen murder mystery will be released Wednesday, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will make the announcement at a news conference at 11 a.m. in Springfield.

Holly Piirainen was 10 years old when she went missing on August 5, 1993. She was on vacation with her family at her grandmother's summer cottage in Sturbridge. She was last seen alive by her father at 11:45 a.m. as she wandered up the road to see a neighbor's puppies and never returned.

When she didn't come home, her father reported her missing and later found one of her sneakers. But a massive search turned up nothing.

Holly Piirainen Hampden District Attorney's Office

More than two months later, on October 23, 1993, Holly's remains were found by hunters in the woods off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield, about seven miles away from where she disappeared.

Persons of interest have been identified over the years but there's been nothing conclusive and no arrests.