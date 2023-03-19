Two killed in Holliston rollover crash
HOLLISTON – Two people were killed Saturday night during a single-car crash in Holliston.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Highland Street.
Holliston police said it appears the car was speeding, rolled over and slammed into a tree.
The driver and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Their names have not yet been released.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.