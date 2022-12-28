Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured, Winchester Police search for white SUV

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WINCHESTER -- Winchester Police are asking the public to help them find a car that was involved in a hit-and-run.  The crash left one woman injured. 

The photo released by police shows a white SUV, believed to be a Lincoln MKX with its headlights on. Detectives said that car hit the woman last Thursday night around 8:45 p.m. Near Maine and Vine Streets. 

vo-winchester-hit-run-transfer-frame-869.jpg
Police said this car was involved in a hit-and-run in Winchester Winchester Police

The SUV likely has front-end damage. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.