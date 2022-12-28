Hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured, Winchester Police search for white SUV
WINCHESTER -- Winchester Police are asking the public to help them find a car that was involved in a hit-and-run. The crash left one woman injured.
The photo released by police shows a white SUV, believed to be a Lincoln MKX with its headlights on. Detectives said that car hit the woman last Thursday night around 8:45 p.m. Near Maine and Vine Streets.
The SUV likely has front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police.
