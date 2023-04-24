Hawks' Dejounte Murray facing potential discipline for bumping ref after Game 4 loss to Celtics

BOSTON -- The Atlanta Hawks are staring at a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Celtics. Their chances of climbing back into the series may be getting even thinner, as Dejounte Murray may be forced to miss Game 5 in Boston.

Murray is being investigated by the NBA for stepping toward a referee after the conclusion of Game 4 on Sunday night in Atlanta, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The NBA is investigating Hawks guard Dejounte Murray’s actions toward officials at the end of Game 4 Sunday night, a league source told ESPN. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 24, 2023

A video circulated on social media shortly after the game, in which Murray approaches referee Gediminas Petraitis and appears to make contact while saying something in Petraitis' ear. Murray was then restrained by teammates while walking off the floor.

Dejounte Murray bumps referee at the end of the Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics playoff game 4 #nba pic.twitter.com/Km0DFU1gSM — mcbuckets (@creatorjordan23) April 24, 2023

Murray averaged 20.5 points per game during the regular season, second on the team behind Trae Young. In four playoff games, Murray has averaged 25.3 points per game, while pulling down 7.3 rebounds, dishing out 5.8 assists and recording 2.3 steals per game for Atlanta.

The league has typically taken a hardline stance on players making contact with officials, and Boston's Grant Williams was suspended for a game earlier this season for contacting an official in Chicago.

With Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday night in Boston, the NBA's decision on Murray is likely to come on Monday.