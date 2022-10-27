Halloween forecast: Mild, chance of shower

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Halloween one of the most important days of the year for kids of all ages (and some adults too!) And, perhaps one of the most important weather forecasts!

The kids want to be able to wear their costumes without a jacket and the parents just want to be comfortable as they follow their little monsters around the neighborhood.

We have had some real duds in the last 10 or so years.

Just two years ago, there was snow on the ground thanks to 4.3" on October 30th.

Ten years ago, it was Hurricane Sandy blowing through just days before Halloween. The year before that was "snowmaggedon."

This year we have some good news and some bad news...

Let's start with the good.

We won't be setting any records this year for cold, rain or snow.

CBS Boston

It will also be rather mild. The average high temperature on October 31st is 57 degrees, we should easily top that, perhaps by as much as 10 degrees. And it likely won't cool off very quickly heading into the evening either.

It also won't be windy! Looks like a light southerly breeze, less than 10mph in most areas.

CBS Boston

Now for the not-so-good news...

Rain is likely on Monday. At the moment, it doesn't look like all that much or anything very heavy. The forecast for now... scattered showers throughout the day, mainly light. It's a bit early to nail down timing and location of the rainfall, we will hone in on those specifics in the next few days.

CBS Boston

For those who may be trick-or-treating or attending a costume party over the weekend, the news is all good! The temperatures in the early evening will be in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Clear skies, light winds all weekend long.