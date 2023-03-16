Groveland man returns $8000 cash found on side of the road

GROVELAND - Rick Saulnier of Groveland is still getting to know the newest member of his family. He's had only a few weeks with the four-legged friend, but the dog's sweet name suits him: Buddy. They're still working out their new route and routine, making last week's walk so surprising.

"Without him I wouldn't have gone down there. It's why we're calling him 'Lucky!'" Rick recalled, of their direction that day.

Strolling down Rollins Street, a big pile of cash caught Rick's eye.

Rick Saulnier found $12000 in cash and checks on the side of the road in Groveland CBS Boston

"I saw it on the side of the road. I thought it was Monopoly money! The cash was about $8000 and the checks made it up to $12,000. That's a good amount of money," he said.

Rick joked with his wife about taking a trip to Encore, but that's not the kind of neighbor he is. He dropped off Buddy and came straight to Groveland Police - who were delighted by the good deed.

"It made their day, they said, because a lot of people might not have done that. I don't know. I'm hoping this shows people that's what you're supposed to do," Rick said, humbly.

Rick Saulnier CBS Boston

Turns out the money had flown off a neighbor's car on their way to the bank. It was returned to that grateful small business owner, who stopped by Rick's house to shake his hand and say a sincere thank you.

"I always feel like I have my own integrity and that's the one thing they can't take away from you. I would hope that somebody would do that for me," Rick said.