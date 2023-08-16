Mill building in Stow seeks expansion, could house gun dealers ejected from Littleton mill building

STOW - Chris Franklin has owned the Gleasondale Industrial Park for the better part of six years. Pull up to the almost 100-year-old mill, and you will smell the effects of carpenters at work. There are several small businesses working in spaces here already, but it's Franklin's latest special permit request that has the town talking.

Franklin wants to add nearly two dozen spaces for new vendors. Roughly half are slated to be occupied by artists and woodworkers while 10 are seeking approval to house so-called "gun manufacturers." That term is defined by the state as any business that repairs, assembles or disassembles a firearm and sells parts or all of the gun.

"We have, like, three people that are committed, and the others, if they come in that's great; and if they don't, that's fine, too," said Franklin. "We will find someone else."

Franklin said these gun manufacturers are some of the same ones that were working out of a similar mill in Littleton. The town there worked for months to find a new investor who is now slated to build apartments there.

In Stow, the Planning Board held a public hearing on the permit request. More than 130 people joined the virtual meeting, but zero had the chance to provide comment. Members of the Planning Board used all of the time scheduled for questions they claim were to close gaps in Franklin's application.

Margaret Costello is a member of the Planning Board and questioned Franklin. "I understand as an owner that you need to fill the building and be profitable," said Costello. "But, as a human being, what is prompting you to open this space to gun manufacturers?"

Other residents of Stow said they don't see a problem with businesses like this coming into town, particularly ones under increased regulations.

"I don't mind," said Bernie Hyland. "You know extra business is good, I think."

Stow's Planning Board did not make a decision during Tuesday's public comment and sought more clarification from Franklin on plans for parking, increased traffic, security, regulations and more. The board scheduled a second public hearing for October 3.

