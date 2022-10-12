Watch CBS News
Local News

I-Team: Elderly woman stabbed in Franklin Park may have been randomly attacked

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.

Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.

I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.

The woman is expected to survive following the attack.

No arrests have been made.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.