Watch CBS News
Local News

I-Team: 91-year-old woman stabbed in Franklin Park may have been randomly targeted

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

I-Team: Elderly woman stabbed in Franklin Park may have been randomly targeted
I-Team: Elderly woman stabbed in Franklin Park may have been randomly targeted 01:08

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  

The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.

I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.