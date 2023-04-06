Watch CBS News
Local News

Framingham police investigating motive after woman allegedly attacks driver with keys

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Framingham police investigating motive after woman attacks driver with keys
Framingham police investigating motive after woman attacks driver with keys 00:22

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating the potential motive after a woman allegedly used her keys to attack another driver during what appeared to be a road rage confrontation.

On March 29, police say Michelle Milburn got out of her car and hit another woman several times with keys in her hand. The victim was taken to MetroWest Medical Center.

Police said they are aware of video that was captured during the confrontation.

milburn.jpg
Michelle Milburn of Framingham. Framingham Police

Milburn is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"A follow-up investigation is being conducted into whether bias was a motivation during the incident, and additional charges may be warranted pending the outcome of the investigation," police said.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky also released a statement about the investigation.

"This unfortunate event is not reflective of those who call Framingham home, as the City of Framingham prides itself on being a welcoming and safe community for all," Sisitsky said. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 12:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.