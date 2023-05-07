Watch CBS News
3 school districts may face bus driver strike beginning Monday

FRAMINGHAM - Officials in three school districts are preparing for bus drivers to go on strike Monday.

The NRT bus company provides services to Framingham, Marlboro and Westboro.

Teamsters Local 170 said both sides negotiated for nine hours Saturday but did not reach an agreement.

Union members have been demanding better wages.

In a statement, NRT said it made an offer to settle the Framingham contract, but claims the teamsters walked away from the table. The union disputes that. 

Both sides say they are available to negotiate a deal before a possible strike on Monday.

