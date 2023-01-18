Watch CBS News
12-year-old Massachusetts boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast

By CBSBoston.com Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts made the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a great white shark off the coast of South Florida.

Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Tuesday when he made the catch.

He said he was nervous as he battled the great white.

"I was a little bit nervous like, I don't know if I want to go up against the shark. It did make me really excited. I sat down on the chair, they gave the rod to me and I just started cranking," he said.

It took about 45 minutes for Keenan to reel in the shark, which is estimated to have been about 11 feet long and 700 pounds.

Keenan eventually released the shark back into the ocean.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 8:53 AM

