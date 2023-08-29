Watch CBS News
Forklift overturns at Logan Airport seriously injuring operator

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - A forklift operator at Logan Airport is suffering life-threatening injuries after the forklift he was driving overturned, landing on him.

Massachusetts State Police said the operator was using the forklift in the loading area outside Terminal C on Tuesday afternoon when the forklift hit a "stationary structure," flipping over. The area where the accident happened does not have public access.

The operator, who works for a subcontractor employed by JetBlue, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

State Police said they are still investigating the incident.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

