Forklift overturns at Logan Airport seriously injuring operator
BOSTON - A forklift operator at Logan Airport is suffering life-threatening injuries after the forklift he was driving overturned, landing on him.
Massachusetts State Police said the operator was using the forklift in the loading area outside Terminal C on Tuesday afternoon when the forklift hit a "stationary structure," flipping over. The area where the accident happened does not have public access.
The operator, who works for a subcontractor employed by JetBlue, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.
State Police said they are still investigating the incident.
