First responders search for missing child on Castle Island
BOSTON - A search is underway Sunday night for a child who went missing on Castle Island.
The missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.
State Police, Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS are all assisting in the search on Castle Island and in the water off. State Police said they're using a dive team and helicopter to look for the child.
No other information was immediately available.
