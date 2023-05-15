Watch CBS News
Local News

First responders search for missing child on Castle Island

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A search is underway Sunday night for a child who went missing on Castle Island.

The missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.

State Police, Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS are all assisting in the search on Castle Island and in the water off. State Police said they're using a dive team and helicopter to look for the child.

No other information was immediately available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 9:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.