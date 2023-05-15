First responders search for missing child on Castle Island

BOSTON - A search is underway Sunday night for a child who went missing on Castle Island.

The missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.

State Police, Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS are all assisting in the search on Castle Island and in the water off. State Police said they're using a dive team and helicopter to look for the child.

There is a large search for a missing 5 year old at Castle Island with ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ boats, helicopter, and drones. ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ and ⁦@BostonFire⁩ are assisting. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/kkbC7xVh24 — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) May 15, 2023

No other information was immediately available.