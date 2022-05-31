Watch CBS News
5-alarm fire burns at Suffolk Downs grandstand

Boston firefighters battling fire at Suffolk Downs racetrack
Boston firefighters battling fire at Suffolk Downs racetrack 00:24

BOSTON – Boston firefighters were battling a fire at the Suffolk Downs race track Monday night.

When firefighters responded, there was a fire in the roof area of the grandstand and heavy smoke throughout the building.

All firefighters were ordered off the roof of the building as the fire spread. 

A fifth alarm was ordered due to water supply issues. 

No injuries have been reported.

The race track in East Boston held its last live horse races in 2019. 

