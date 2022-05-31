5-alarm fire burns at Suffolk Downs grandstand
BOSTON – Boston firefighters were battling a fire at the Suffolk Downs race track Monday night.
When firefighters responded, there was a fire in the roof area of the grandstand and heavy smoke throughout the building.
All firefighters were ordered off the roof of the building as the fire spread.
A fifth alarm was ordered due to water supply issues.
No injuries have been reported.
The race track in East Boston held its last live horse races in 2019.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.