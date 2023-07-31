Man killed in Dorchester shooting on Blue Hill Avenue; video shows police surrounding apparent suspect's car

DORCHESTER - One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Dorchester.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the corner of Castlegate Road and Blue Hill Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said they later died.

The shooting happened on Washington Street and Blue Hill Avenue on July 30, 2023. CBS Boston

Police put out a description of the apparent suspect's getaway car over their radio. In video obtained by WBZ TV, officers could be seen surrounding a black Cadillac truck with a U-Haul trailer on the back. This was at the corner of Elm Hill Avenue and Warren Street, about a mile away from where the shooting happened.

The suspects involved haven't been identified.