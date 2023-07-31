Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in Dorchester shooting on Blue Hill Avenue; video shows police surrounding apparent suspect's car

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man killed in Dorchester shooting; video shows apparent suspect's car
Man killed in Dorchester shooting; video shows apparent suspect's car 02:11

DORCHESTER - One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Dorchester.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the corner of Castlegate Road and Blue Hill Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said they later died. 

eng-20230730.jpg
The shooting happened on Washington Street and Blue Hill Avenue on July 30, 2023. CBS Boston

Police put out a description of the apparent suspect's getaway car over their radio. In video obtained by WBZ TV, officers could be seen surrounding a black Cadillac truck with a U-Haul trailer on the back. This was at the corner of Elm Hill Avenue and Warren Street, about a mile away from where the shooting happened.

The suspects involved haven't been identified.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.