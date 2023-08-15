Watch CBS News
Falmouth Police search for motorcyclist who hit couple and ran away

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALMOUTH - Falmouth Police are looking for the motorcyclist who hit a couple in their sixties and then ran away.

The husband and wife were in a crosswalk in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday when they were hit.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was able to push it off the road and then "appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive," but when officers showed up he ran off into the woods behind town hall.

As of Tuesday morning, they had not found him.

The couple, who are from Falmouth, was rushed to the hospital. There's no word yet on their conditions. 

