Fall River police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
FALL RIVER – A Fall River police officer was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.
Police say just before 8 p.m., the officer was outside his cruiser during a traffic stop, when another driver hit him and took off.
It happened near Robeson and Delcar Streets.
The officer was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River police.
