Watch CBS News
Local News

Fall River police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fall River police officer injured in hit-and-run crash
Fall River police officer injured in hit-and-run crash 00:21

FALL RIVER – A Fall River police officer was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Police say just before 8 p.m., the officer was outside his cruiser during a traffic stop, when another driver hit him and took off.

It happened near Robeson and Delcar Streets.

The officer was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River police. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 10:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.