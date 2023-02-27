84-year-old man hit by car, seriously hurt while crossing Easton street

EASTON – An 84-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car Sunday in Easton.

It happened on Foundry Street.

Easton Police said the man was attempting to cross the road when he was hit.

The man was treated at the scene and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.