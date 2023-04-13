East Falmouth family hits Keno three times - with the same numbers

East Falmouth family hits Keno three times - with the same numbers

EAST FALMOUTH - At some point, most of us dream of winning a lottery prize of some sort.

But for a woman from East Falmouth, it has come true -- TWICE in the last three weeks.

It was a slow Wednesday night at Papa Jake's Sports Bar on Sandwich Road, but waitress Tricia Johnson had plenty on her plate.

Tricia Johnson waits on a customer at Papa Jake's Sports Bar on Wednesday night. WBZ News

"I find myself thinking about it all the time," says the 59-year-old.

And who can blame her?

On March 22, she played her customary Keno numbers after work, betting a little of her tip money on the consecutive numbers 1 through 10 -- and she hit them all -- winning $100,000.

"I thought someone was messing with me," she told us. "I thought I was looking at the wrong thing."

But it was legit -- $71,000 after taxes.

So -after clocking out on Monday night, Tricia gave those same numbers another try.

"It's just crazy," she says. "It's like lightning struck twice."

She won $100,000 again -- even if she didn't believe it.

"I woke my husband up and made him confirm that I was really looking at what I was looking at."

"She was a celeb before the money," says longtime customer Sean Dailey. "Now that she's won, the sky's the limit."

Waitress Tricia Johnson won $100,000 in Keno twice in three weeks. WBZ News

But it would get even better.

Tricia's son John bought a brand new Jeep Tuesday. No, not with money he borrowed from Mom.

Turns out, he figured she'd been so lucky when she won a few weeks ago that on Monday night, he bet the very same numbers she did.

And yes, John Johnson also won $100,000, even though he didn't want to chat with WBZ about it.

"We just laughed and cried and hugged," says Tricia. "It was incredible."

When she's not waitressing, Tricia drives a school bus for kids with special needs, and her husband is disabled.

So $140,000 in the bank will really help with bills and much-needed home repairs.

"It takes a little of the burden off," she told us.

And her customers are thrilled for her.

"She's salt of the earth," says Sean Dailey. "She does back to back -- with her son the second time. I mean, it doesn't get any better than that."

Now everyone in town knows Tricia -- and her numbers.

But she's not betting on another lightning strike.

"So I can probably stop playing them now," she says with a chuckle, "because I'm SURE it won't happen again."