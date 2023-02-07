Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be arraigned on murder charges

PLYMOUTH -- A Duxbury mother accused of killing her three kids will be arraigned Tuesday on murder charges. Lindsay Clancy is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she suffered in the tragedy so she will appear on video.

Her defense attorney and the prosecutor will be in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court.

Clancy, 32, is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month.

According to defense attorney Kevin Reddington, Clancy was overmedicated in the months before the tragedy, prescribed as many as 12 different medications for postpartum psychosis.

Reddington told WBZ-TV that her husband Patrick left the house for about 20 minutes to pick up prescriptions at CVS and get takeout. When he came home he found Lindsay had tried to take her own life and the three children had been strangled.

Patrick was never told not to leave her alone with the kids, Reddington said.