Watch CBS News
Local News

Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be arraigned on murder charges

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be arraigned on murder charges Tuesday
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be arraigned on murder charges Tuesday 01:42

PLYMOUTH -- A Duxbury mother accused of killing her three kids will be arraigned Tuesday on murder charges. Lindsay Clancy is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she suffered in the tragedy so she will appear on video. 

Her defense attorney and the prosecutor will be in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court. 

Clancy, 32, is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. 

According to defense attorney Kevin Reddington, Clancy was overmedicated in the months before the tragedy, prescribed as many as 12 different medications for postpartum psychosis. 

Reddington told WBZ-TV that her husband Patrick left the house for about 20 minutes to pick up prescriptions at CVS and get takeout. When he came home he found Lindsay had tried to take her own life and the three children had been strangled. 

Patrick was never told not to leave her alone with the kids, Reddington said. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.