Drake Maye leaves Patriots-Jets with head injury, questionable to return

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a head injury. Maye left the game early in the second quarter.

Drake Maye injured on helmet-to-helmet hit from behind

Maye was injured when he took a big hit from behind by Jets safety Jamien Sherwood. Maye was finishing up an 18-yard scramble against New York early in the second quarter when Sherwood came in from behind and delivered a big hit to the back of his helmet.

No flag was thrown on the play.

After that 18-yard scramble, Drake Maye took a solid blow to the back of the head. He was slow to get up. He's now in the blue medical tent. pic.twitter.com/J2LzboQzwr — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 27, 2024

Maye took a sack two plays after that hit, and his third-down pass to Kashon Boutte bounced off the receiver's hands to set up a New England punt. While the New England offense was on the sideline, Maye made his way to the blue medical tent.

Maye "questionable" to return for Patriots

Maye eventually left the field and went to the Patriots' locker room after spending time in the blue tent. Shortly after, the team classified his return as "questionable" with a head injury.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett was at quarterback for New England's next possession. The Patriots offense went three-and-out in his first drive back since being benched for Maye in Week 6.

Drake Maye's injury outlook

Head injuries are serious and nothing to take lightly, and every one of them is different. This is obviously terrible new for the Patriots, as Maye has been one of the only bright spots on the 1-6 football team. Chances are we won't see him again on Sunday, and

The rookie was making things happen for the New England offense and was the team's leading rusher with 46 yards on three scrambles -- including a 17-yard touchdown scamper -- on Sunday.