4-year-old in critical condition after falling out Dorchester window

DORCHESTER – A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell out a fourth floor window in Dorchester on Wednesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at a home on American Legion Highway.

Boston Police initially said the child was an infant, but later clarified his age. Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital with "serious, life-threatening" injuries.

Detectives are on scene and police called it a "very active investigation."

No further information is currently available.