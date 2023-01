BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a shooting along Ellington Street in Dorchester.

At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Ellington Street in Dorchester on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Erie Street Market. At least one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on the motive for the shooting, and police are still investigating.